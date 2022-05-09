MinkDog Will Change the Way You View Cooking

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Being a whiz in the kitchen? That’s the best flex we know.

Whether you’re having friends over, cooking for the fam, or treating yourself to a delicious night in, turning out a yummy home-cooked dinner is an impressive feat.

It’s also a skill that takes time and practice to master. When something comes around that makes cooking a little easier, we’re always down to give it a shot.

Enter: MinkDog Bespoke Blends from Robert Downey Jr. and Chef Tyler Lewis. It’s a new brand of culinary aids that takes home cooking from good to great, from yum to yummmm, and from a chore to the highlight of your day.

If you want to elevate your cooking game, consider MinkDog’s sets of spice blends your new best friend.

Eating In Is the New Eating Out

Maybe it’s just us, but is anyone else sick of eating out? Whether you’re ordering takeout or waiting in line for a table, it’s hard to compete with a homemade meal crafted with love.

Over the last few years, we’ve gotten seriously into cooking. It’s one of those rare activities where the gratification of a job well done is delivered almost instantly through a tasty meal. The kitchen is somewhere we can experiment, take risks, and show off a little. Plus, it’s the best way to show the people in your life that you care about them.

To that end, there’s nothing worse than serving up a plate of food, only to watch your family add salt and pepper and realize you under-seasoned. Under seasoning is the cardinal sin of home cooking — and if MinkDog has anything to do with it, no home chef shall sin again.

This brand’s primary goal is to help amateur and expert cooks alike expand their flavor profile, turn out banging meals, and above all else, have fun in the kitchen.

Now that’s a mission we can get behind.

Flavors From Professional Food Lovers

That mission started many decades ago when Chef Tyler Lewis learned firsthand from his family the power and pleasure of a home-cooked meal. After years in the restaurant industry, Lewis became a private chef, curating fantastic meals for families from the Hamptons to the Caribbean.

This family-oriented background matters. It inspired Chef Tyler’s passion for experimentation, learning, and small-batch cooking. Somewhere along the way, he met actor Robert Downey Jr. who shared Lewis’ appreciation for the flavors of truly great home cooking.

The pair decided to go into business together, bringing nuanced and elevated ingredients to home kitchens everywhere. MinkDog Bespoke Blends is the delicious result.

If you think about it, you’re basically the private chef of your home. Your family may not pay (or tip!), but if you do it right, they’ll send their compliments to the chef. MinkDog can help.

Their product line includes three distinct spice blends (and a few other goodies you’ll love). Between these three bespoke spice blends, you’ll have everything you need to cook just about anything.

Blend #1: Maple Java

This first blend is a sweet and tangy Maple Java experience. It comes with just the right amount of kick, balancing the sweetness of the cinnamon and maple sugar with the spice of ancho chili and cumin. There’s also a hint of lime and coffee, offering a welcome note of acidity to this well-rounded spice blend.

There’s so much you can do with a sweet and spicy mix. It works great for foods that already have some candy to them, like butternut squash. It also adds a welcome tanginess to smoked and roasted meats, like ribs and chicken wings.

Maple Java is a true summer companion — and one you’ll be happy to have by your side at the grill. Try it out today!

Blend #2: Fennel Pepper

From sweet and tangy to light and lively. MinkDog’s Fennel Pepper blend is the easiest way to brighten up a weekday meal. This blend contains fennel, onion, coriander, thyme, garlic, and sumac for an aromatic and rich mix that brings out the best in your ingredients.

We may be biased, but the Fennel Pepper blend is definitely MinkDog’s most versatile flavor profile. It’s perfect for seasoning soup, roast chicken, veggies, and so much more. We go through the Fennel Pepper blend the fastest in our house — that’s how well it pairs with just about everything.

Experience the magic of Fennel Pepper for yourself. After just one meal, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

Blend 3#: Hampton Boil

Chef Lewis has spent more than a few summers behind a lobster pot, and the Hampton Boil blend is the delectable result. There’s some serious heat going on in this blend, as smoked paprika and mustard mix sensationally with cardamom and garlic. There’s also a healthy dose of lemon, so the flavor is bursting with a fresh, citrusy bite.

As the name implies, Hampton Boil goes great with seafood, from baked fish like halibut and hake to crowd-pleasers like a clam bake or lobster boil. Don’t fret if you don’t have a coast nearby — Hampton Boil is perfect for your standard frozen shrimp and even pairs great with land animals.

All of these blends are available for individual purchase, but if you want to really soup up your kitchen pantry, purchase all three in the Spice Blends Set.

You’ll save five dollars by purchasing them together, and whoever gets a taste of your cooking will certainly thank you.

Elevate Your Home Cooking Game

MinkDog’s spice blends are awesome, but they’re not the only thing Robert Downey Jr. and Tyler Lewis have whipped up. They’ve got some of your other kitchen basics covered with salty and sweet product lines.

Something Salty

If you’ve ever made the switch from the standard fine-grain salt to a coarse, natural sea salt, then you know that not all salt is made equal. Table salt, your days are numbered.

MinkDog’s two varieties of sea salt bring something totally new to the most essential seasoning.

Their salt — harvested from the shores of New England, BTW — comes in two varieties:

Coarse Sea Salt : We keep our jar of MinkDog Coarse Sea Salt right by the stove. It’s almost always the finishing touch on our meals, perfect for sprinkling on fresh tomatoes and burrata as well as oven-baked chocolate chip cookies.

: We keep our jar of MinkDog right by the stove. It’s almost always the finishing touch on our meals, perfect for sprinkling on fresh tomatoes and burrata as well as oven-baked chocolate chip cookies. Smoked Sea Salt: The Smoked Sea Salt takes flavor one step further. Hand-smoked over hardwood, it brings a salty but complex flair to meat, fish, and roasted vegetables. Put the salt in a grinder to use on all sorts of snacks, including popcorn.

Like the spice blends, you can also purchase the salts together with their Sea Salt Set to save 14%. It’s well worth having both in your back pocket.

When the meal calls for Smoked Sea Salt, you’ll be glad you have it.

Something Sweet

On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find MinkDog’s all-organic sweet product line. Chef Tyler’s childhood in rural Vermont is on display here, with maple syrup sourced directly from small, local farms in the green mountain state.

After a few months of using their bespoke syrup, we’ll never go back to the store-brand stuff:

Maple Syrup : You can taste the difference in quality almost immediately: MinkDog’s Maple Syrup is rich, dark-brown amber excellence. It’s non-GMO and sourced from only the best maple trees in the northeast, so your pancakes (or salad dressings or veggie glaze) will never taste better.

: You can taste the difference in quality almost immediately: MinkDog’s is rich, dark-brown amber excellence. It’s non-GMO and sourced from only the best maple trees in the northeast, so your pancakes (or salad dressings or veggie glaze) will never taste better. Maple Sugar : That goes for their Maple Sugar , as well. Pure, granulated, and organic, it has officially replaced our store brand sugars for baking. We use this in everything — cookies, cakes, brownies… If you can dream it, Maple Sugar can do it. It’s also fun to sprinkle on top of ice cream for an extra dash of sweetness.

: That goes for their , as well. Pure, granulated, and organic, it has officially replaced our store brand sugars for baking. We use this in everything — cookies, cakes, brownies… If you can dream it, Maple Sugar can do it. It’s also fun to sprinkle on top of ice cream for an extra dash of sweetness. Maple Heaven: If a product has heaven in its name, you know you’re in for a treat. Maple Heaven is whipped maple syrup made in small batches (and we’re pretty sure it’s sourced from the Great Beyond). We spread this stuff on everything for a decadent and smooth finishing touch. Maple Heaven is truly divine.

Quality goes a long way when you’re talking about simple, basic ingredients. You can tell the difference between a meal that’s been prepared with only the good stuff.

MinkDog’s Maple Set is — you guessed it — available to purchase as a bundle and saves you some cash. What are you waiting for?

Ready, Chef?

What’s cool about MinkDog is that it’s like cooking with an expert chef in your corner. You don’t have to worry about measuring the individual seasoning elements perfectly or knowing what flavors go together.

Chef Tyler Lewis and Robert Downey Jr. have taken the guesswork out of seasoning, so no matter where your culinary adventures take you, you’ve got a guaranteed, professionally-curated set of spice blends by your side.

We’d say you have to taste it to believe it, but MinkDog’s reviews say it all:

“I got a jar of this product and am seriously obsessed.”

“This stuff is GREAT! Love it.”

“Excellent ingredients in their products bringing wonderful flavors into the food I have been cooking.”

Ready to elevate your cooking game? We thought so.

Check out MinkDog’s expertly curated and delicious bespoke blends, and get ready for a well-deserved treat.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!