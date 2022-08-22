Even though we’re in the middle of 2022, that won’t stop us from taking a look toward the future. And we’re not talking about movies, TV shows, or events. We’ve got our sights set on the best new whiskey releases of 2023. Even though you can purchase many of the same bottles of single malt Scotch whisky, bourbon, rye, and other types of whiskey all the time, there are myriad limited whiskey releases and new expressions just waiting to be discovered.

One of the big trends for 2023 is corn whiskey, according to Josh Radigan, director of food and beverage at Viceroy Washington DC.

“I believe corn whiskeys have a much softer landing in drinks and tend to blend well with more fruit components, whereas products like straight bourbons have more wood elements,” Radigan says. “Reservoir Whiskey from Richmond, VA, shows off a more stand-up style that’s less about sweetness and, instead, more developed in its oak aging with hints of black cherry and baking spice on the nose. This is what I’m looking forward to in 2023.”

While Radigan is all-in on corn-based whiskey, there are many other expressions and styles to look forward to next year. And who better to find them than your friendly neighborhood bartenders? We asked a few of our favorites to tell us what they’re most excited to drink in 2023.

Experts Share the Most Exciting New Whiskey Releases of 2023

1. Barrell Bourbon New Year 2023

“When it comes to whiskey—American whiskey, in particular—I’m always excited with whatever Barrell Craft Spirits is releasing. They’re really pushing the boundaries in terms of blending and maturation in the bourbon world, in particular. Their seasonal batch releases—’New Years’—are always exciting. Last year’s Batch 32 release was one of the best whiskeys of the year.” — Will Krepop, beverage director at Wiggle Room in New York City, NY