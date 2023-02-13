During these brewery-saturated times, finding great craft beers is a breeze. Finding a memorable place to drink ’em is a different story. Many craft breweries are based in industrial locations that offer not-so-stunning views of former factories, concrete, parked cars, and rusted steel as far as the eyes don’t want to see.

While beer is easy on the eyes, the aesthetic of it poured in a glass—its color, foam, and carbonation—is only half of what makes drinking at a brewery a memorable experience. “The other important part is the environment you and that beer are in,” says Garth E. Beyer, certified cicerone and owner/ founder of Garth’s Brew Bar in Madison, WI. The right setting can elevate imbibing into a memorable experience that lingers long after the last taste of that hazy IPA.

Some could argue it makes the beer taste better. Think about it like this: Would you rather sit in a cramped, dark taproom or on a bright, outdoor balcony overlooking an epic mountain range, a sprawling valley, or a beautiful body of water?

“If the name of the beer game is to be remarkable—as in, being unique enough that someone remarks about you—then having a great view is a must-have after making great beer,” Beyer adds.

There’s more to marvel at than stainless steel vats at these scenic craft breweries, which offer big flavors and bold settings. Rather than giant factories, stellar brews are being crafted in places you wished you lived.

From mile-high mountain views to sights of swells and world-class windsurfers, here are the most scenic craft breweries in America.

Most Scenic Craft Breweries in America

1. Howe Sound Inn & Brewing

Location: Squamish, British Columbia

The view: Stawamus Chief Mountain

The beer: Viking Funeral Kveik IPA—now that’s how you name a beer!

A microbrewery that’s also an inn, this retreat sits beneath “The Chief”—one of the world’s largest granite monoliths and namesake of a stunning provincial park overlooking Howe Sound.

Learn More

2. Full Sail Brewing Co.

Location: Hood River, Oregon

The view: Columbia River Gorge

The beer: Session Premium Lager—winner of 28 gold medals

Full Sail was declared Oregon’s Brewery of the Year at 2020’s New York International Beer Competition. As impressive is the microbrewery’s outdoor deck, which has sweeping views across the Columbia River Gorge into Washington state, complete with Columbia River wind- and kite-surfing entertainment.

Learn More

3. Dirt Farm Brewing

Location: Bluemont, Virginia

The view: Blue Ridge Mountains

The beer: Tart 31 Cherry Ale—with farm-picked Montmorency cherriesIn prime

Blue Ridge country, the lofty patio of this brewhouse and family farm known for its fresh “plow to pint” seasonals hovers 1,000 feet above the bucolic Loudoun Valley. Arrive early for an outdoor seat on summer weekends.

Learn More

4. Oasis Texas Brewing Company

Location: Austin, Texas

The view: Lake Travis

The beer: El Grito Göse Lager—brewed with fresh lime juice

With Texas Hill Country rolling in the distance, the views at this favorite Austinite haunt are even bigger than the legend of its jaw-straining cheeseburgers. Most microbreweries pale in comparison to Oasis.

Learn More

5. Two Goats Brewing

Location: Hector, New York

The view: Seneca Lake

The beer: Golden Crush NEPA—lactose-free pale ale with citrus notes

The Finger Lake patio views alone make this 70 percent solar-powered craft-beer barn, housed in a converted 19th-century farm building, a favorite stop in Upstate New York’s wine, cider, and microbrew country. So does Two Goats’ single menu item—a magnificent sandwich with homemade bread called Beef on Weck.

Learn More

6. Ferment Brewing

Location: Hood River, OR

The View: Columbia River Gorge

The Beer: Hana Pils, a Japanese-style lager with a hint of fruit and melon

Watch top-flight windsurfers whoosh across the blustery Columbia River Gorge from the patio at Ferment Brewing. It leans heavy into beers fermented with native yeast and flavored with local fruit and foraged ingredients, including tips from Douglas fir trees.

Learn More

7. Steuben Brewing Company

Location: Hammondsport, NY

The View: Keuka Lake

The Beer: The NY Pils, made with citrusy Cascade hops

Chad Zimar turned his family’s former vineyard into one of the Finger Lakes region’s top craft breweries for lagers, brown ales, and IPAs made with native hops and grains. Grab a pint, sit outside, and soak up picturesque views of Keuka Lake.

Learn More

8. Ouray Brewery & Restaurant

Location: Ouray, CO

The View: San Juan Mountains

The Beer: Box Canyon Brown Ale

To take in the craggy splendor of Colorado’s San Juan Mountains, head to the high-alpine town of Ouray, perched at 7,800 feet elevation. Gain a few extra feet by heading to the roof deck of Ouray Brewing, where panoramic views are partnered with pinpoint takes on classic styles such as porters and Scottish ales.

Learn More

9. Old Stove Brewing

Location: Seattle, WA

The View: Elliot Bay and the Olympic Mountains

The Beer: Piston Hondo double IPA

After wandering through the historic Pike Place Market, head upstairs to Old Stove for IPAs packed with Pacific Northwest hops and well-seasoned barrel-aged stouts. The windows provide postcard views, but better still is sitting al fresco when the sun shines on Seattle. It goes without saying: Sunsets are insane here.

Learn More

10. von Trapp Brewing

Location: Stowe, VT

The View: Green Mountains

The Beer: Dunkel lager, a toffee-scented treat

In 1950, Austria’s melodic von Trapp family of The Sound of Music fame opened a lodge that evolved into a 2,500-acre ski resort, now featuring Stowe’s largest cross-country trail system. Unclick your boots and après-ski with the resort’s lovely range of European-inspired lagers.

Learn More

11. Schilling Beer

Location: Littleton, NH

The View: Ammonoosuc River

The Beer: Alexandr, just about the best Czech-style pilsner this side of the Atlantic

Amid New Hampshire’s majestic White Mountains, Schilling Beer rebooted an 18th-century gristmill overlooking the churning Ammonoosuc River into one of New England’s premier producers of lager.

Learn More

12. West Kill Brewing

Location: West Kill, NY

The View: Fall foliage in the Catskill Mountains

The Beer: Kaaterskill IPA, named after the picturesque falls

Drive about five miles down a dead-end road in New York’s rugged Catskills region and you’ll find a former dairy farm turned destination brewery featuring beers like Brookie, a corn lager, and Saphouse, a brown ale flavored with maple syrup and maple bark.

Learn More

13. Woods Beer & Wine Co.

Location: San Francisco, CA

The View: San Francisco Bay

The Beer: The Czech-style Retro Pilsner

The team behind Woods turned an old airplane hangar on Treasure Island, floating between San Francisco and the East Bay, into the seasonal Woods Island Club. Expect palm trees and striking views of the Bay Bridge and Golden Gate Bridge.

Learn More

14. TopWire Hop Project

Location: Woodburn, OR

The View: Towering rows of hops and Mt. Hood

The Beer: Whatever’s freshest. The taps regularly rotate.

Crosby Hop Farm turned part of its estate into a beer garden called TopWire Hop Project, a liquid showcase for its homegrown hops. TopWire serves beers created by the country’s best breweries, with distinct hop varieties highlighted on the menu. There’s no closer connection between agriculture and imbibing.

Learn More

15. Jester King Brewery

Location: Austin, TX

The View: Bucolic farmland

The Beer: Le Petit Prince, a low-alcohol farmhouse ale

During the pandemic, the Hill Country brewery turned its 165-acre spread into a nature preserve filled with winding trails, dwarf goats, fruit trees, and even hemp. Grab a pizza and spend a day lazily sampling Jester King’s homemade wine, cider, and complex farmhouse ales.

Learn More

16. Waterfront Brewery

Location: Key West, FL

The View: Gulf of Mexico

The Beer: Island Life Lager

Steer toward the southern tip of the Florida Keys, seek out the city’s historic seaport, and you’ll find the aptly named Waterfront Brewery. The marina location offers easygoing fruited sours and blonde ales to accompany sterling views of technicolor sunsets. Pro tip: Request a seat on the roof deck.

Learn More

17. Solera Brewery

Location: Parkdale, Oregon

The View: Mt. Hood

The Beer: Hedonist IPA is the brewery’s highly rated 7% flagship West Coast IPA

Opened in 2012, Solera is well-known for its ever-changing, innovative tap list as well as its truly majestic views of Mt. Hood. You’d have a tough time finding a better view in the Pacific Northwest unless you prefer ocean views.

Learn More

18. Hill Farmstead Brewery

Location: Greensboro Bend, Vermont

The View: Quaint Vermont foliage

The Beer: Hill Farmstead Edward is its highly regarded American pale ale brewed with Chinook, Centennial, Simcoe, and Columbus hops

Vermont is well-known for leaf peeping and there are few places better than Hill Farmstead’s outdoor beer garden. Enjoy delicious, award-winning beer at arguably the best brewery in America while you take in all the colors of fall.

Learn More

19. Pelican Brewing

Location: Pacific City, Oregon

The View: The Pacific Ocean

The Beer: Head Out, Pelican’s American-style hefeweizen is brimming with flavors of citrus, melon, and florals. It’s the perfect complement to its beach setting

If you’re a fan of the ocean, can you think of a better place to drink a beer than on the beach itself? At Pelican Brewing’s Pacific City location, you can sit beachside without getting any sand in your swim trunks.

Learn More

20. Elevation Beer Co.

Location: Poncha Springs, Colorado

The View: Colorado Mountains

The Beer: Try Elevation’s 8 Second Kolsch-style beer. It’s brewed with Tettnanger and Magnum hops and is known for its crisp, fruity, easy-drinking flavor profile

Elevation Beer Co. is all about diversity: light, crisp beers; bold, hoppy ones; dark, malty, barrel-aged brews; and more. It’s also got an awe-inspiring vista of the white-capped Rocky Mountains.

Learn More

21. The Alchemist Brewery

Location: Stowe, Vermont

The View: Epic foliage

The Beer: Heady Topper is the juicy, hazy New England-style IPA that arguably started the now-rabid hazy IPA craze

Stowe, Vermont is not only the home of The Alchemist, one of the most respected breweries in America, it’s also the city that constantly gets ranked as the best place to see fall foliage in the entire country. That’s reason enough to visit.

Learn More

22. Ten Sleep Brewing

Location: Ten Sleep. Wyoming

The View: Big Horn Mountains

The Beer: Wyoming seems like a land of outlaws so it only makes sense this brewery would have a malty, lightly hopped beer called Outlaw Amber

If you’re searching for old-west vibes, Ten Sleep is the place for you. Overlooking the Big Horn Mountains, this unique brewery looks more like an old mining camp than a brewery—in the best way possible.

Get it

23. Rhinegeist Brewery

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

The View: Cincinnati skyline

The Beer: We love a good lager and Rhinegeist Cheetah, with its crisp, refreshing, slightly sweet taste is exactly what we crave

You might not immediately think of Cincinnati as picturesque, but if you visit Rhinegeist you’ll not only be treated to great beers, but great views of the Cincinnati skyline. Come for the beers and stay to watch a Bengals game.

Learn More

24. Pryes Brewing Company

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

The View: The Mississippi River

The Beer: Miraculum is a 6.4% ABV “Midwest IPA” known for its fruity, citrus flavor and mix of West Coast hops and East Coast malts

If you’ve never been to Minneapolis, you might not realize the Midwest city is located along the Mississippi River. Pryes Brewing, with its long list of award-winning beers, and great food offers views of the river in the North Loop area.

Learn More

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!