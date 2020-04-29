It’s no secret that homemade always trumps store-bought or packaged. And that’s especially the case with beans. It’s also the case that making beans from scratch is a serious pain. First, you have to soak the suckers. Then there’s the long slow simmer, which renders them a no-go for weeknights. It’s no wonder you find yourself reaching for the can opener.

So let’s give yet another round of thanks for the kitchen device du jour—the electric multicooker, which makes working with dried beans as easy as pushing a button. “Dried beans are having a moment right now because of two words: Instant Pot,” says Joe Yonan, author of the recent cookbook Cool Beans. The recipes that follow are all specially designed for multicookers, which get dried beans tender and creamy three times faster than doing it the old-fashioned way on the stove. Start stocking your pantry now.

Spicy Chorizo Black Beans “Al Pastor”

Serves 8

Ingredients

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 lb chorizo, uncased

2 tsp chili powder

1 tsp dried oregano

1⁄2 tsp cinnamon

1⁄2 tsp garlic powder

1 white onion

2 large garlic cloves

1 lb dried black beans

2 1⁄2 tsp Diamond Crystal kosher salt, divided

3 cups water

1⁄2 cup finely diced pineapple

4 tbsp chopped cilantro, divided

Juice of 1 lime, divided

Sour cream, for serving

Crumbled cotija cheese, for serving

Instructions

Heat olive oil in bowl of an Instant Pot or other multicooker with the sauté function. Add and brown chorizo, breaking it up with a wooden spoon. Cook completely through, about 8 minutes. Remove and reserve. Turn off the sauté function and add the spices, stirring 30 seconds to gently bloom. Cut onion in half. Finely dice one half and reserve for salsa. Chop other half and add to bowl of pressure cooker along with garlic, beans, 2 tsp salt, and water. Cover and cook on high pressure 30 minutes. Allow pressure to release naturally. While waiting for beans, make salsa by stirring together the reserved onion, pineapple, half of the cilantro, half of the lime juice, and remaining salt. Reserve for serving. When beans are finished, stir in remaining cilantro, lime juice, and reserved cooked chorizo. Transfer to a serving bowl, top with sour cream, al pastor salsa, cotija cheese, and serve.

