A Magical Fruit
Five heirloom varieties you’ve never heard of—and need to try.
1. Tarbais
Dense and meaty, perfect for your next cassoulet.
Cook time: 40 minutes
2. Scarlet Runner
Black with pink markings; popular with chefs and great in bean salads.
Cook time: 25 minutes
3. Christmas Lima
This large, flat Peruvian lima revs up summer succotash.
Cook time: 20 minutes
4. Ayocote Morado
A Oaxacan variety beefy enough to sub for meat in vegetarian chili.
Cook time: 25 minutes
5. Vaquero
Starchy and sturdy, with black-and-white mottling that pops in a pot of soup.
Cook time: 40 minutes
