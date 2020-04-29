Food & Drink

3 Multicooker Recipes That Turn Dried Beans Into Meat-Free Masterpieces

A Magical Fruit

Five heirloom varieties you’ve never heard of—and need to try.

1. Tarbais
Dense and meaty, perfect for your next cassoulet.
Cook time: 40 minutes

2. Scarlet Runner
Black with pink markings; popular with chefs and great in bean salads.
Cook time: 25 minutes

3. Christmas Lima
This large, flat Peruvian lima revs up summer succotash.
Cook time: 20 minutes

4. Ayocote Morado
A Oaxacan variety beefy enough to sub for meat in vegetarian chili.
Cook time: 25 minutes

5. Vaquero
Starchy and sturdy, with black-and-white mottling that pops in a pot of soup.
Cook time: 40 minutes

