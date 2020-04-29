Creamy Kale and White Beans With Pesto and Parmesan

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 Parmigiano-Reggiano rind

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 large garlic cloves

2 bay leaves

1 fennel bulb, chopped

1 tbsp fennel seeds

Pinch red pepper flakes

1 tbsp Diamond Crystal kosher salt

1 lb dried great northern beans

6 cups chicken stock

1 head Tuscan kale, stripped from stems, chopped and divided

1 bunch basil leaves

1⁄3 cup pine nuts

1⁄3 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for serving

1⁄2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Zest of 1⁄2 lemon

1⁄2 cup heavy cream

Freshly ground black pepper, for serving

Instructions

Add rind, onion, garlic, bay leaves, fennel bulb and seeds, red pepper, salt, beans, stock, and half the kale to bowl of a multicooker. Cook on high pressure 30 minutes. Allow pressure to release naturally. Make pesto by combining basil, pine nuts, Parmigiano, olive oil, and lemon zest in a food processor or blender. Pulse to combine and reserve. When beans are finished, stir in heavy cream and remaining kale. Transfer to serving bowl. Drizzle pesto over top, garnish with grated Parmigiano and black pepper, and serve.

