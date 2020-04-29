Homesteader’s New England Baked Beans
Courtesy of Cool Beans, by Joe Yonan
Serves 8
Ingredients
- 1 lb dried cranberry or pinto beans
- Water
- 2 (3- by 5-inch) strips kombu
- 1 small yellow or white onion, sliced
- 1⁄4 cup molasses
- 1⁄3 cup maple syrup
- 2 tsp Diamond Crystal kosher salt, plus more to taste
- 2 tsp dry mustard
- 1 tsp Spanish smoked paprika
- 1⁄2 tsp ground ginger
- 1⁄4 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar, plus more to taste
Instructions
- Combine beans with enough water to cover by 2 inches bowl of multicooker. Add kombu. Cover and cook on high pressure 25 minutes.
- Use the quick-release function to release steam. Remove and discard kombu. Stir in onion, molasses, maple syrup, salt, mustard, paprika, ginger, and pepper. Cover and cook on low pressure 15 minutes. Allow pressure to release naturally.
- Remove lid and turn cooker to sauté function, on high. Bring mixture to a gentle boil and cook until liquid has reduced and thickened and the mixture no longer seems watery, about 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in vinegar, taste, and adjust acid and salt as needed. Serve hot, either as a side dish or—for a true Maine homesteader’s meal—over roasted potatoes with a garden-fresh salad. Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week, or freeze for up to 3 months.
