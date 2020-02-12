4 Kilos Motor America Get It

“Spain is a hotbed of experimentation in the wine world right now,” says Kieran Chavez, the beverage director at Boqueria, a Barcelona-style tapas bar in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. A perfect example, he says, is 4 Kilos Motor America: The grapes grow wild among cherry trees in the vineyard on Mallorca (a Mediterranean island), with garlic sprouting up as it pleases. The wine is fermented in clay tanks built by local artisans. “It’s rambunctious, full of tart fruits, and brimming with killer acid,” Chavez says. It’s a little funky and pairs perfectly with a plate of Spanish cheeses, olives, and pan con tomate (bread rubbed with tomato and garlic, drizzled with olive oil).

[$23; winetherapynyc.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!