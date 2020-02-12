Bichi’s Pet Mex Get It

Bichi means “naked” in some parts of Northern Mexico, which is apropos for an au naturel wine. Bichi’s Pet Mex is a sparkling rosé from Baja, CA, and it’s made with a mysterious grape variety that remains unidentified. It’s bright, tart, and gamey—and pairs well with a barbecue dish, like baby back ribs, says Jenelle Engleson, sommelier and assistant general manager at Henley in Nashville.

[$38; henrys.nyc.com]

