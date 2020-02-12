Broc Cellars Love Red Blend Get It

Broc wines, a natural winery in Berkeley, CA, boasts old-world sensibility, but is still distinctly Californian, says Christine Soto, owner of Dead or Alive wine bar in Palm Springs and founder of the Palm Springs Wine Festival that showcases a slew of natural wine producers. Winemaker Chris Brockway has been in the natural wine game for a while, so his wines are consistently good. Soto recommends the Love wines from Broc Cellars; they’re approachable, light-bodied, and are easy drinkers that pair well with burgers, pizza, or any casual dinner. The Love wines are made with native yeasts and bacteria for fermentation, with no additives—but there’s a trace amount of sulfur dioxide at bottling.

[$22; broccellars.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!