Domaine de la Grande Colline, Vin de France “Saint Joseph” Syrah Get It

Natural wines don’t need to be funky or smell like Cool Ranch Doritos, says Frank Kinyon, sommelier a.kitchen+bar in Philadelphia, PA. He’s based his own wine program around natural vinos that are refined and well-balanced. Some of his favorites come from winemaker Hirotake Ooka, who applies zero treatments to the vines in France’s Rhone Valley. “He believes in just letting the vines be,” Kinyon says. Ooka has a mountainside wine cellar cave, with mushrooms growing on some barrels. Kinyon is especially impressed with Domaine de la Grande Colline, Vin de France “Saint Joseph” Syrah, which has wild berries, raspberry, plum, and Syrah’s hallmark black olive on the nose. It pairs well with grilled meats, preferably more gamey ones, like pheasant or lamb.

[$50; sommpicks.com]

