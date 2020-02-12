Matthiasson Ribolla Gialla Get It

Native to Friuli, Italy, Ribolla Gialla is a white grape variety that few producers in the United States are working with, explains sommelier Elizabeth Sammuri, the wine and beverage director at Flagstaff House Restaurant in Boulder, CO. Matthiasson—a small winery in the heart of Napa Valley, well-versed in sustainable viticulture—has been experimenting with these lesser-known Italian grapes. The Ribolla Gialla is fermented with its skins and stems on, giving it a slight tannic component typically rare for white wines, Sammuri explains. It has flavors of hazelnuts, lemon, pear, and baking spices—and can stand up to rich cheeses, roasted chicken, and decadent fish dishes.

[$45; matthiasson.com]

