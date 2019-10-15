



Nick Offerman is back on the Lagavulin stage with his first ever special edition bottle of a totally new whisky product.

The Lagavulin Offerman Edition Aged 11 Years is a “partnership” bottle between Lagavulin and Offerman. The whisky they’ve come up with is an 11-year-old single malt prepared in special packaging displaying Offerman’s visage and name on the bottle. Offerman also added this quote to the label:

“I have traveled the world and sampled many attempts at pleasing nectars, but it is solely this distillation of Islay; a tiny, charismatic Scottish isle, that has claimed my palate. Yea, and my heart into the bargain.”

It’s always exciting to find out about a new celebrity whisky when the celebrity in question is a well-known whisky lover.

Offerman’s love affair with Lagavulin is a shared trait with his most iconic on-screen persona, Ron Swanson. Swanson famously visits the distillery in the show Parks and Rec, and a favorite outtake from an earlier season shows costar Chris Pratt choking on a glass of the peaty stuff in a scene with Offerman. Then of course, there’s the famed Yule Log videos from earlier this decade—essentially a 45-minute fireside chat with Offerman (who doesn’t chat, just drinks).

Lagavulin is famous for its 16-Year bottling, but has put out several incredible bottles in recent years under 16 years of age, including an 8-Year release for the distillery’s 200th anniversary, and a 12 year as part of a special series of whiskies.

This 11-year-old whisky is said to exhibit fresh berry character and considerable spice, all of which is atop a mound of smoky intonations from the peat. We haven’t tasted it, but we’re going to assume that, as in woodworking, Offerman knows what he’s talking about. The mellow 92 proof point is approachable as well.

At $75 a bottle, it’s worth giving Offerman’s pick a try. They’ve limited the scope of the release, so it’s likely that, with the bottle coming out this month, you’ll want to get your hands on it sooner than later for the holidays.