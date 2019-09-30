Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





There’s nothing worse than realizing too late you’re out of coffee. We always stand there sleepy-headed, spoon in one hand and empty coffee container in the other. How can we have forgotten to buy coffee? And why on earth do we waste so much coffee by making a full pot every morning?

Never again. The Cuisinart SS-15 Combo Coffee Maker is a versatile workhorse, an amazing appliance that makes sure we’ll never waste a precious cup of coffee again. It can make a pot when we need one. Better yet, we can whip up a solo cup of joe in a heartbeat.

That’s right—it’s also a single-cup brewer. So we always only make what we need. Right now this ingenious coffee conundrum-solver is a steal at Macy’s. It’s just $160 with the code DEALS through Friday October 6.

The SS-15 Combo Coffee Maker is already marked down 20 percent. It normally costs $250. So even at $200 it’s a steal. But through Friday, it can be yours for $90 off its regular price—that’s 36 percent off!

Through Friday, just enter the code DEALS at checkout and save an extra 10, 15, or 20 percent on tens of thousands of items at Macy’s. This amazing machine happens to fall in the latter category—and that’s welcome news for coffee lovers everywhere. That;means you can save 20 percent more on top of the 20 percent you’re already saving.

And it’s not just kitchen appliances that you can save extra on through Friday. Housewares, clothing, furniture and rugs, and so much more is on sale at Macy’s. So get over to macys.com and check it out. You’ll be amazed at how many great deals you can score.

A Versatile Kitchen Workhorse

From a strong 12 cups to get the crew going in the morning to a travel mug that’s ready to help you tackle your commute, this combo coffee maker from Cuisinart gets you great taste. And you never waste coffee, because you only make what you need.

It features include 24-hour programmability, adjustable auto-off, three cup-size options, brew pause, and brew control functions.

You can even adjust the carafe temperature, so if you do decide to make a pot, you can keep it at your ideal temp.

The SS-15 is K-cup compatible and self-cleaning, and comes with a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty.

So whether sipping solo or serving a crowd, it’s easy to enjoy the gourmet taste you expect from a Cuisinart coffeemaker. Save 36 percent on this awesome dual-purpose coffeemaker, through Friday October 6 at Macy’s.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Boost Immune Health, Increase Metabolism, Burn Fat, and Lose Weight with Maikai

Fight Wrinkles and Look Younger with Hims Complete Anti-aging Kit

Always Hungry? Five Reasons Why A Weight Loss Coach May Be Best For You