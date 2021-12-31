No Time to Eat Well? Get 16 Free Meals from America’s #1 Meal Kit

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s a lot we have to deal with throughout our days. Work can really take it out of us and then we need to deal with family responsibilities when we get home. Which means we need to try and save some time wherever we can. And in our minds, one of the easiest places to save time is when it is time to eat.

Mealtime usually means prep time, which doesn’t just start in the kitchen. You have to go to the store to get the ingredients you need to make these meals. That can really add a lot of time to our days that we just don’t have to spend. That is why you would be wise to save some time and start using HelloFresh.

What is HelloFresh? Well, it is a meal kit delivery service that is going to become a lifesaver in your day-to-day existence. The kind of Meal Kit that was voted as the #1 of it’s kind by USA Today and we gotta say that we are quite fond of it as well. And you will too once you get started using it.

Using HelloFresh is quite easy. You choose how many meals you want a week and at the start of every week, you choose what recipes you want. Or you can have recipes automatically selected based on your preferences, including Meat & Veggie, Veggie, Family Friendly, Fit & Wholesome, Quick & Easy, and Pescatarian.

Options for recipes are never lacking because every week the menu changes. Each week you will see 50 weekly options including Gourmet options, Sides & Complements, Breakfast and more. This way you know that you’ll have a solution for all meal occasions.

When you open up a meal kit from HelloFresh, you will see high-quality ingredients that will never leave you wanting. Sourced right from the farm, these are the kinds of meats and veggies and whatnot that you usually have to spend a lot of time and money at the store. But with HelloFresh, it’s just part of the whole deal.

Another benefit of these meals is that they are designed in a highly professional way. You’ll see that since each kit is proportioned so precisely, you won’t have to worry about wasting food or overeating. This also means that you will spend less time meal planning and prepping, as well as save time on fewer trips to the grocery store.

Saving all that time is one of the biggest benefits of HelloFresh and its meal kits. Instead of spending a lot of time at the store or preparing meals, you’ll be using highly detailed recipes to get these meals ready in around 30 minutes. That is sure to save a lot of time in your day.

As an added bonus, HelloFresh is doing all it can to be responsible with its impact on the environment. It does so by using recycled materials so most of the packaging for each meal kit is recyclable and by teaming up with TerraPass to offset 100% of its carbon emissions. Using this meal kit delivery service doesn’t just help you. It’s helping the world too.

Even better is that you can save a ton of money when you order from HelloFresh. Signing up now will get you 16 free meals. You can’t go wrong getting 16 meals for free, especially when you’ll be getting three surprise gifts. Free shipping being a part of the deal is just the icing on the cake.

Saving time, eating delightful meals, and learning how to add more meals to your culinary repertoire are just some of the benefits of using HelloFresh. So sign up now while the getting is good with a fantastic promotion that’ll make it easier than ever to get chef-inspired recipes delivered right to your door.

Get It: Pick up 16 Free Meals + Three Surprise Gifts + Free Shipping at HelloFresh

