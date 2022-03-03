10 Best Bourbons Not From Kentucky

10. 291 Small Batch Colorado Bourbon Get It

Where it’s made: Colorado

High among the most respected whiskey makers in the Centennial State, Distillery 291 really hits its stride with its Small Batch Bourbon. Made with a mash bill of corn, rye, and malted barley, this copper pot-distilled whiskey is aged in charred American oak barrels and gets added flavor from the addition of toasted aspen staves right in the barrel (true to Colorado form). This renders a more complex bourbon with hints of raisins, dried cherries, vanilla cream, butterscotch, and light cracked black pepper.

[$79; totalwine.com]

