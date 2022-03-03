10 Best Bourbons Not From Kentucky

3. Journeyman Featherbone Bourbon Get It

Where it’s made: Michigan

Journeyman named its popular Featherbone Bourbon after an ancestral whiskey crafted in the very same building over a century ago. Paying tribute to that classic expression, this 90-proof small-batch bourbon has a mash bill of 70 percent organic corn, 25 percent organic wheat, and 5 percent organic rye. The result is a mellow yet memorable whiskey with hints of candied almonds, sweet vanilla, toffee, and gentle spices.

[$55; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!