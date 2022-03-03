Food & Drink

10 Best Bourbons Not From Kentucky

Bottle of Frey Ranch Straight Bourbon
8
Frey Ranch Straight BourbonCourtesy Image 3 / 8

5. Frey Ranch Straight Bourbon

Get It

Where it’s made: Nevada

It’s not just about gaming and golf in the great state of Nevada. You can add great whiskey to the list, too, starting with this farm-to-glass whiskey that begins and ends at the Sierra Nevada Watershed-based distillery. Tireless work goes into each bottle—conveyed in rich, oaky notes of dried cherry, orange peel, vanilla bean, and butterscotch. 

[$55; totalwine.com]

Here's the Difference Between Bourbon and Whiskey

Here's the Difference Between Bourbon and Whiskey

Read article

 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Food & Drink