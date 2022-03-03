Food & Drink

10 Best Bourbons Not From Kentucky

6. Kings County Straight Bourbon

Where it’s made: New York

Kings County is yet another distillery confirming that high-quality, noteworthy bourbons are coming out of New York State. Featuring 80 percent New York-grown organic corn in its mash bill (along with Golden Promise barley from England), this Scotch-influenced creation is double pot-distilled and aged between three and six years. The result: a bourbon loaded with notes of brown sugar, vanilla, winter spices, and orange peel that bridges a gap between Scotland and America. 

[$77; caskers.com]

