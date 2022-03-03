10 Best Bourbons Not From Kentucky

7. FEW Straight Bourbon Get It

Where it’s made: Illinois

The temperance movement began in Evanston, IL, so it’s only fitting the city is home to FEW Spirits—makers of FEW Straight Bourbon. This award-winning, three-grain bourbon (corn, rye, and malted barley) is matured for three to four years in charred oak barrels from Minnesota. The multi-dimensional, highly sippable bourbon is highlighted by notes of bold malts, cracked black pepper, sweet toffee, treacle, vanilla beans, and charred wood.

[$40; totalwine.com]

