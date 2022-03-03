Food & Drink

10 Best Bourbons Not From Kentucky

8. Garrison Brothers Small Batch Bourbon

Where it’s made: Texas

One of the first bourbons in the great whiskey-making state of Texas (predating goliath distillery Balcones), Garrison Brothers also remains one of the finest. Its Cowboy Bourbon has hogged many of the big awards over the years, but we suggest starting with this Small Batch Bourbon—featuring one of Garrison’s boldest expressions. A mash bill of corn, red winter wheat, and two-row barley offers notes of caramel, honey, candied orange peel, and vanilla. 

[$73; flaviar.com]

