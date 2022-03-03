10 Best Bourbons Not From Kentucky

9. Woodinville Straight Bourbon Get It

Where it’s made: Washington

Washington has quietly become the new go-to state for non-Kentucky bourbons. One of the best is Woodinville Straight Bourbon. This award-winner isn’t simply a flavorful favorite loaded with hints of milk chocolate, sticky toffee, toasted vanilla beans, and gentle spices. It’s also a total farm-to-cork whiskey; all of the included corn, rye, and malted barley is grown at nearby Omlin Family Farm. The real kicker is the aging process—transported by truck over the Cascade Mountains to rickhouses where it matures in extreme weather conditions.

[$39; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!