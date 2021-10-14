Food & Drink

11 Nonalcoholic Spirits Crafty Enough to Fool Anyone

Two mocktails on a table in front of a bottle of Lucas Bols Damrak VirGin 0.0
Seriously spirit-lifting cocktails—with all the botanical flavor and none of the booze. Courtesy of Lucas Bols Damrak

We know all the worthy reasons for considering those nonalcoholic craft spirit options on the other side of the shelf. It’s just the pallid options we’ve been having some issues with—until recently. Whether you’re hosting a booze-free night, demonstrating solidarity with your pregnant wife, playing designated driver, looking to enjoy a happy hour sans hungover chaser, etc., gone are the days when nonalcoholic (NA) spirits are a lackluster mocktail party pooper. Don’t believe us? Here’s some zero-proof proof—our favorite nonalcoholic spirits that are (no-joke) worth adding to your bar—and even giving to a friend this holiday season. Yes, they’re that tasty and buzzworthy.

Bottle of Spiritless Kentucky 74 on a table with mixing glass
Spiritless Kentucky 74 Amy Campbell Photography

1. Spiritless Kentucky 74

When it comes to booze-free bourbon, Austin, Texas, based Spiritless is an industry leader with their playfully-named Kentucky 74—a Best Nonalcoholic Spirit gold medalist at the 2021 L.A. Spirits Awards. The intensive formulation process starts with a high-proof, rapidly-aged spirit before undergoing distillation to eliminate all but 0.5% (max) of the alcohol. When all is said and distilled, the spirit bestows those caramel, vanilla, and oak notes you expect in a fine bourbon—just without the ensuing headache. For a lower-proof cocktail (but not quite this low), swap half of your go-to bourbon with this palate pleaser.

[$35 per 750ml bottle; spiritless.com]

Get it
Bottle of Salcombe Distilling Co. New London Light beside cocktail
Salcombe Distilling Co. New London Light Salcombe Distilling Co.

2. Salcombe Distilling Co. New London Light

This buzzy NA beverage just won the “Mindful Drinking” category in the 2021 People’s Choice Spirits Awards. Crafted with natural ingredients and inspired by gin-making principles, its juniper, ginger, and habanero pepper notes really shine thanks to the brand’s careful distillation, maceration, and extraction processes. You’ll enjoy the taste and nose of citrus, cardamom, and herbs like rosemary and sage in this versatile zero-proofer. Fun fact: The specific botanicals used in the blend were also chosen due to their involvement in the trading routes that traveled through Salcombe and the coast of England in the 1800s, when exotic fruits and spices were shuttled between England and the Americas.

[$35 per 750ml bottle; us.salcombegin.com]

Get it
Three bottles of DRY, Botanical Bitters & Soda
DRY, Botanical Bitters & Soda DRY Soda Co.

3. DRY, Botanical Bitters & Soda

Bitters fans will appreciate these temperance cocktails that are a swirl of botanicals, herbs, and citrus without any booze. Currently, Aromatic (orange peel, cinnamon, clove), Bright/Herbal (ginger, lavender, orange, cardamom, sage, lemon, and grapefruit), Sweet/Spicy (jalapeño, habanero, citrus, and lemongrass) are on offer—all of them free of sugar, gluten, and caffeine. Start with the variety pack to sample all three flavors.

[$40, 12-pack; amazon.com]

Get it
Rasāsvāda Rose Spritz

Should You Rethink How You Drink?

Read article
Bottle of Lucas Bols Damrak VirGin 0.0
Lucas Bols Damrak VirGin 0.0 Lucas Bols Damrak

4. Lucas Bols Damrak VirGin 0.0

This teetotaler tipple is distilled in Amsterdam from 10 botanicals, including Valencia and Curaçao orange peels, ginger, lavender, cinnamon, and lemon peel. Gin enthusiasts will appreciate its refreshing quality—along with zilch calories and sugar to boot. NA-gin and tonic, here we come. If you’re mixing up cocktails for non-drinking and drinking guests, consider keeping a bottle of Damrak Amsterdam Gin on hand too.

[$25 per 700ml bottle; damrakgin.com]

Get it
Four cans of SPIRITY Cocktails
SPIRITY Cocktails Courtesy of SPIRITY Cocktails

5. SPIRITY Cocktails

Whether you go for the Mindful Mule, Mindful Negroni, Mindful Margarita or Mindful Apricot Sour, you’re sure to become a fast fan of this enticing (and have we mentioned mindful?) nonalcoholic cocktail using spirits distilled from tea. Pu’er tea undergoes the same biological process that happens in grape skins during red wine production—and offers the same complexity and depth of flavor with every sip. Our go-to? The Mindful Negroni, which pops with cardamom, allspice, cloves, and matured herbal botanicals. Note: each can contains less than 0.5% ABV, making it a nearly zero libation if not quite.

[$14, 4-pack; amazon.com]

Get it
3 brown bottles of VYBES Adaptogenic Elixir
VYBES Adaptogenic Elixir Courtesy of VYBES

6. VYBES Adaptogenic Elixir

Apricot lemon, watermelon lime, pineapple ginger. These inspired flavors make for a tough decision when it comes to a sparkling elixir crafted with adaptogenic herbs to support your mood, immunity, and energy. These so-called “mind and body” elixirs contain ingredients like ashwagandha root extract, rhodiola extract, elderberry extract, L-Theanine, red ginseng root extract, vitamin C, and zinc to transform happy hour to a deliciously joyful one. Serve neat or on the rocks.

[$30, 6-pack; idrinkvybes.com

Get it
smoothie-2

Here's What You Should Be Drinking Post-Workout

Read article
Bottle of The Pathfinder on a table beside a cocktail
The Pathfinder Courtesy of Quaker City Mercantile

7. The Pathfinder

This new fermented and distilled hemp-based NA elixir uses copper pot distillation and a slew of truly wild natural ingredients—think Douglas fir, sage, juniper, saffron, angelica root—to create something singular and nuanced. The bottle’s spirited proclamation: “immediate relief for malaise and ennui, cold feet and hot tempers, weak knees and low spirits.”

[$35 per 500ml bottle; drinkthepathfinder.com]

Get it
Bottle of Zenbarn Farms Hierba
Zenbarn Farms Hierba Courtesy of Zenbarn Farms

8. Zenbarn Farms Hierba

Made with Vermont CBD extract, you can enjoy this zero-proof spirit chilled or mixed into your favorite cocktail recipe. The libation is made with Woodnose Drinks’ organic maple syrup—which is aged in bourbon barrels, and then paired with Zenbarn Farms’ craft-grown hemp flowers, botanical OG Kush terpenes, and Fair Trade coffee. The flavor profiles reach somewhere between Amaro, Kahlúa, and a shrub. Our best description: earthy espresso martini with a pleasant cannabis nose.

[$65 per 750ml bottle; zenbarnfarms.com]

Get it
Three tall cans of LEVIA: THC infused seltzer water
LEVIA: THC infused seltzer water Courtesy of LEVIA

9. LEVIA – THC infused seltzer water

Boozy seltzer has been having its extended moment. Now you won’t miss the alcohol in this delightfully refreshing, cannabis-infused beverage that contains 5mg of THC per 12-ounce can—minus any calories or sugar. Currently, there are three flavors: “Achieve” is raspberry-lime with a Sativa blend; “Celebrate” is a lemon-lime hybrid; “Dream”—our favorite—does its jamberry with an indica blend to help you zen out before bed.

Lineup of colorful soda cans against blue and black backdrop

Healthier Sodas and Sparkling Beverages to Sip On

Read article

[$7 per can; levia.buzz]

Get it
Bottle of Mingle Mocktails between two cocktails
Mingle: Makes a mean (but friendly) mule. Courtesy of Mingle Mocktails

10. Mingle Mocktails Moscow Mule

This gluten-free, low-calorie drink can be enjoyed as a festive nonalcoholic cocktail in a snap. Simply serve chilled in a copper Moscow Mule mug and garnish with lime wedges and a few sprigs of fresh mint. Featuring all the right ginger- and lime-forward notes, Mingle is our vote for the perfect crowd-pleaser at a party—and always ready for a topper of vodka or bourbon if needed. Check out their range of sparkling mocktail offerings here.

[$13 per 750ml bottle; minglemocktails.com]

Get it
Packet pour

4 of Our Favorite Just-Add-Water Instant Beverages

Read article
Bottle of For Bitter For Worse Smoky no. 56
For Bitter For Worse Smoky no. 56 Courtesy of Polara Studio3

11. For Bitter For Worse Smoky no. 56

This Portland, Oregon company devised its own patent-pending “reverse bootlegging” process to create these drinks—so it’s safe to say they take the whole zero ABV thing pretty seriously. Here you’ll get a good burst of smoke from lapsang souchong—the famed Chinese black tea created over smoldering pine boughs—which is mellowed out by sweetness from organic maple syrup. How do the makers describe Smoky no. 56? “It’s its own thing.” Bloody Mary aficionado? Use it to make one heckuva Smoky Mary.

[$28 per 750ml bottle; forbitterforworse.com]

Get it

 

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Food & Drink