Oak & Eden Whiskey Announces New Anthro Series Collab With Forrie J. Smith

This article was produced in partnership with Oak & Eden.

Rugged yet refined; sophisticated yet straight-forward. Sure, you can certainly say that about yourself, but can you say that about your bourbon?

Oak & Eden Whiskey is redefining what it means to be unique in your own way with its new Anthro Series, a lineup of whiskeys crafted in collaboration with some of the country’s most notable personalities. Its latest entry to the Anthro Series lineup: a 116 proof bourbon whiskey finished with an American Oak spiral soaked in cold brew coffee. This special edition was produced in partnership with Forrie J. Smith, better known as Lloyd Pierce from Paramount Network’s hit TV series Yellowstone.

Forrie J. Smith plays a hard nosed, yet sensitive cowboy in the breakout streaming series, which has endeared him to become a fan favorite. His complex, yet smooth addition to the Oak & Eden Whiskey lineup combines two of his daily rituals: coffee and bourbon.

The Anthro Series lineup is made possible by Oak & Eden’s patented process of In-Bottle Finishing , where the brand places a spiral-cut piece of oak (called a spire) into every bottle of fully aged whiskey, introducing new flavor profiles and characteristics that didn’t exist in the original aging barrel. The brands can then infuse the spire with another beverage, such as wine, rum, beer, liqueur, etc., giving the ability to customize each bottle of whiskey at a much greater level.

“The Anthro Series is the pinnacle of the Oak & Eden brand,” says Brad Neathery, cofounder & CMO of Oak & Eden, “We are giving the power to the people, allowing them to create their own one-of-a-kind whiskey on their terms, not ours. This is only the beginning of a much larger initiative, and we couldn’t be more honored to partner with Forrie…to kick off the Anthro Series.”

Oak & Eden is producing additional collaborations with a variety of personalities, from actors to musicians to professional athletes, allowing each to customize their whiskey by selecting the base spirit (bourbon, rye, wheated bourbon, or four-grain bourbon), the proof (90 proof or 116 proof), the spire wood species (American Oak, French Oak, maple wood, cherry wood), and the option for a spire infusion to reflect their unique sense of taste and style.

To get your hands on the latest Anthro series lineup, visit Oak & Eden’s website , and be sure to check out Forrie J Smith’s cold brew coffee infused bourbon available for a retail price of $84.

