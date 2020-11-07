Oak & Eden’s Award-Winning Cabernet-Infused Bourbon Is Back

This article was produced in partnership with Oak + Eden.

Fall brings up cravings for all kinds of seasonal delights—pumpkin pie, flannel shirts, and maybe even wine-infused whiskey. Not so sure about that last one? Then Oak & Eden, maker of one-of-a-kind in-bottle finished whiskeys, has something for you to try. The Texas-based company released its seasonal Bourbon & Vine cabernet-infused bourbon, and if you’re looking for something different to sip on as the temps start to dive, this award-winning whiskey makes a great pick.

To understand what makes Bourbon & Vine unique, it’s helpful to know a little bit about how whiskey is made. Once distilled, all whiskey is aged inside of wooden barrels. Years pass, temperatures swing, and seasons change, and during that time tannins and sugars leach out of the wood and give the whiskey its characteristic brown color and flavor. After that initial aging process, some whiskeys are “finished” inside a second barrel made from a different kind of wood to add additional tasting notes.

Oak & Eden takes a different approach to finishing. Since launching, the company has pioneered a process called in-bottle finishing and currently holds four patents related to this innovative technique. Instead of pouring their whiskey into a second set of barrels, the company bottles it with a five-inch, spiral-cut piece of fired oak (known as a spire), a technique commonly used to help age wine. This adds even more subtle flavors and allows Oak & Eden to experiment with infusing other liquids (like Caribbean rum or cold brew coffee) into its whiskeys.

As the name implies, Bourbon & Vine combines whiskey—in this case, Oak & Eden’s four-time gold medal winning bourbon—and wine. To produce each bottle, the company sources Cabernet Sauvignon from Marker Cellars Winery in Texas and soaks French Oak spires in the wine before bottling. Once they’re placed in the bottle, the wine-infused spires impart an exceptionally smooth, complex taste to the whiskey.

This is just the third seasonal release of Bourbon & Vine, but it has been a fan favorite from the beginning. Through the careful combination of bourbon and cabernet, it serves up rich tasting notes of dark chocolate and spices along with a deep, fruity sweetness. It has also racked up some impressive accolades: six gold medals, including Double Gold at the John Barleycorn Awards and the Texas Whiskey Festival.

Whiskey distilling is all about tradition, but that doesn’t mean you can’t mix things up once in a while. Bourbon & Vine is proof that when you do, you just might get some unexpected, and delicious, new flavors.

