‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan to Launch Whisky Brand, “The Sassenach”

There’s no shortage of celeb-endorsed liquor brands. You’ve got Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin, Jay-Z’s D’Usse Cognac, and Justin Timberlake’s 901 Silver Tequila. You can add to that ever-growing list Sam Heughan and his Sassenach Whisky.

The star’s been teasing the launch of his new business, Great Glen Company, in which Heughan will be distilling “unique spirits” as his logo suggests.

The first order of business is blending the “perfect whisky blend,” no doubt drawing inspiration from Scotland. Heughan is a member of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society. In his SMWS member profile, Heughan says: “I quickly became a bit bored with the regular high-street whiskies, and wanted to experiment more. Japan, Taiwan, India…I realised not just Scotland made amazing whisky. However, when I found the SMWS I was so happy – the ability to try rare cask strength whisky, based on its flavour profile and not on its brand name, was a great incentive.”

