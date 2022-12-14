With nearly 800 calories in a short stack (plus butter and syrup), regular pancakes aren’t exactly a balanced meal that helps you build and recover muscle—or keep the weight off. But pancakes don’t have to be just a guilty pleasure. In fact, they can even be a way to sneak in some extra protein, as long as you’re willing to set aside the pre-made mixes and get creative (see pancake recipes #1 and #4 on this list for healthier alternatives). So next time you’re craving a short stack, you can satisfy your sweet tooth while fueling your body, too.

Of course, pancakes are a great cheat meal—just ask Dwayne Johnson (you can find his pancake recipe below). In this guide, we’ve compiled five of our favorite recipes for both traditional pancakes and healthier versions of the breakfast staple. That way, you can enjoy them for a tasty weekend treat or for a regular breakfast.

Check out these five creative pancake recipes.

5 Best Cheat Meal Pancake Recipes

