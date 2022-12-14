Food & Drink

5 Best Cheat Meal Pancake Recipes

Stack of pancakes with blueberries and raspberries on a white plate. pancake recipes
5
DronG / Shutterstock

With nearly 800 calories in a short stack (plus butter and syrup), regular pancakes aren’t exactly a balanced meal that helps you build and recover muscle—or keep the weight off. But pancakes don’t have to be just a guilty pleasure. In fact, they can even be a way to sneak in some extra protein, as long as you’re willing to set aside the pre-made mixes and get creative (see pancake recipes #1 and #4 on this list for healthier alternatives). So next time you’re craving a short stack, you can satisfy your sweet tooth while fueling your body, too.

Of course, pancakes are a great cheat meal—just ask Dwayne Johnson (you can find his pancake recipe below). In this guide, we’ve compiled five of our favorite recipes for both traditional pancakes and healthier versions of the breakfast staple. That way, you can enjoy them for a tasty weekend treat or for a regular breakfast.

Check out these five creative pancake recipes.

Man and woman high-fiving in the gym. fitness tips

Getting Ripped Is Hard. Here's How to Make It Easier.

Read article

5 Best Cheat Meal Pancake Recipes

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Food & Drink