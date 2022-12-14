5 Best Cheat Meal Pancake Recipes

1. Lean Yam Pancakes

Fueling a body to build muscle and remain lean at the same time requires a smart balance between protein and carbohydrates. Protein will help muscle rebuild and recover, while the right amount of carbohydrates will boost energy levels without adding on the fat. These yam pancakes hit the spot—and deliver your nutritional macros. (Syrup optional.)

Check out the lean yam pancakes recipe here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!