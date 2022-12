Dwayne Johnson is famous for his monumental cheat meals. In addition to family-size portions of sushi and massive plates of scrambled eggs, his post-workout fuel includes pancakes—specifically, his “Infamous Coconut Banana Pancakes.”

Want to fuel up like The Rock? Back in 2021, he helpfully posted a video demo of how to make his pancakes. Check out the recipe in the post above.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!