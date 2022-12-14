5 Best Cheat Meal Pancake Recipes

3. Protein Quinoa Pancakes

We all know how sinfully delicious pancakes can be. Instead of hitting up your local diner, whip up this protein-packed take on the brunch favorite from celebrity chef Paula Hankin. The best part: “These reheat well, so you can pre-make them over the weekend and have breakfast for a couple of days, which is terrific for busy guys on the go,” Hankin says.

Check out the protein quinoa pancakes recipe here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!