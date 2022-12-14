5 Best Cheat Meal Pancake Recipes

4. Blueberry Banana Pancakes

Knowing how to make a decent pancake in the comfort of your own home is an underrated yet valuable skill. Yes, they’re delicious—and preparing breakfast for your significant other on a lazy weekend is a really sweet thing to do.

For best results, stick with the classics. This tasty blueberry banana pancake recipe is a cinch to follow, and the result is an impressive and tasty breakfast.

Check out the recipe for blueberry banana pancakes here.

