5 Best Cheat Meal Pancake Recipes

5. Banana Chocolate Chip Pancakes

We’re not going to lie to you: This absurdly delicious pancake recipe is definitely not healthy. But if you want to really maximize your cheat day, you can’t go wrong with these pancakes for breakfast.

The beauty of having your cheat day fall on a weekend is you can leisurely whip up something indulgent. If that turns out to be a late-morning stack of pancakes, then the recipe below is right up your alley.

This foolproof banana chocolate chip pancake recipe will ensure that your cheat day breakfast is as delicious as possible.

Check out the banana chocolate chip pancakes recipe here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!