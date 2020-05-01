People Are Updating Their Instapot With This Smart Pressure Cooker

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A lot of people in this country are learning how to cook from home these days. And for those that are learning about preparing their own meals, you’ll want to pick up some accessories to make cooking from home a little easier. The Chef iQ Multifunctional Smart Pressure Cooker is one such accessory.

Picking up a pressure cooker like the one from Chef iQ is smart because it helps to condense a handful of cooking processes into one container. You don’t need to spread out with a ton of stuff for a large meal if you got this in store. Want to steam, slow cook, and/or saute? This has you covered.

The multifaceted use is what makes items like the Chef iQ Multifunctional Smart Pressure Cooker so helpful. Not all crock pots are like this one. Because while they may execute the same processes, they don’t do them as well as this one.

When you have the Chef iQ Multifunctional Smart Pressure Cooker, you can get a meal prepared 70 percent faster than with another crockpot like it. All you have to do is input the ingredients you’re using into the pot and it will calculate the settings you need to use for the best cook time.

Another way that the Chef iQ Multifunctional Smart Pressure Cooker is unlike other crock pots is that it comes with Wifi connectivity. Once you get the ingredients into the pot, you can keep an eye out anywhere there is a connection to the app that comes with this pot.

That app adds more help than that. It also gives you access to tons of recipes and cooking videos. So if you are new to the home cooking game, this app will help you craft whatever meal that strikes your fancy.

Cook a whole meal that can feed an entire family with the Chef iQ Multifunctional Smart Pressure Cooker. For an easier time making your meals, this is the item for you. All you need to do is pick one up now to enjoy a wide variety of meals.

