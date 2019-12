Bistro Electric Coffee Grinder GET IT!

This coffee grinder will make for an even better coffee drinking experience. This grinder crushes the beans instead of slicing them, which makes for a better tasting cup of coffee. And this grinder is really compact, saving space in ways other grinders don’t.

Get It: Pick up the Bistro Electric Coffee Grinder ($100) at Bodum

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!