Pick Up Some Coffee and Tea Accessories From Bodum

Chambord Tea Pot GET IT!

A simple little gift. A tea pot. Pour the hot water in, let it seep in with the tea leaves of choice for a bit. Then get drinking. It’s a nice looking tea pot and it is easy to clean. Nothing elaborate. Just convenience and that is what makes a great gift.

Get It: Pick up the Chambord Tea Pot ($30) at Bodum

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!