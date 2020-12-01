Pick Up Some Holiday Dog Treats For Your Furball At Chewy

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are very few things in the world as good as dogs. Dogs are the best and that has never been clearer than in 2020. Everybody has been dealing with some sort of stress this year and that stress is a lot easier to overcome when there’s a dog nearby to play with.

With the holiday season finally upon us, it is time to start getting gifts for those that are important to us. Yes, that means friends and family. But that should also include our dogs. Because for many, they are a lot closer than most actual blood relatives.

You can pick up plenty of gifts for the good boys in your life. But the most immediately rewarding gift you can get for a dog is a treat. Or you can get multiple treats for the dog so you can change up the treats they eat. Something to show them that they are loved.

And right now, you can pick up some great holiday-themed treats for the dog. Something that they can enjoy that is also of a piece with the holiday season. Treats shaped like holiday items so they fit in with the rest of your decorated home.

if you wanna spoil your dog, these treats below are real winners. Our dog went berserk for these treats and there’s no reason why that wouldn’t be the same for your pup this holiday season.

