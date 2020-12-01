Pick Up Some Holiday Dog Treats For Your Furball At Chewy

DreamBone Holiday Variety Vegetables & Chicken Dog Treats GET IT!

These treats will get your dogs attention for a long time. They don’t get gobbled up immediately. It’ll take your dog some time to finish these bad boys up, and each bite will be filled with a blast of flavor they can’t get enough of. And they’re holiday shaped, so it gives the house a little more of a holiday kick.

Get It: Pick up the DreamBone Holiday Variety Vegetables & Chicken Dog Treats ($10) at Chewy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!