Pick Up Some Of These Keto Friendly Foods To Stay On Track

Jimmy Dean Bacon Spinach Delight Frittata 6 Count GET IT!

Who wouldn’t enjoy a nice bacon spinach frittata in the morning before work? It’s a great little option to eat on the go and it is so tasty without ruining your keto diet. Jimmy Dean makes great items like this all the time and this one is perfect for you keto heads.

Get It: Pick up the Jimmy Dean Bacon Spinach Delight Frittata 6 Count ($6; was $8) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!