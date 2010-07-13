How to make it

Mix glaze: Put berries and maple syrup in a saucepan and add 2 tbsp of water. Cover pan and cook over medium heat until they begin to soften, about 2 minutes. Uncover pan, reduce heat to medium-low or low, and cook berries until they form a thick puree, about 10 minutes, stirring often so it doesn't burn.

Make juniper rub: Grind juniper berries and peppercorns to a fine powder in a coffee grinder. Add salt, running the motor in short bursts.

Run your fingers over the salmon fillets, feeling for bones. Remove any you find with needle-nose pliers or tweezers.

Fire up your grill. You should cook the fish over indirect heat. If you have a grill with two gas burners, light one—you'll be cooking over the other. If you're using charcoal, keep it to one side, so your fish can cook on the other.

Just before cooking, very generously season the salmon on both sides with the rub. Arrange salmon skin-side down on plank. Spoon half of berry glaze over fish. Place plank in center of grate, away from heat, and cover grill. Grill salmon until top is sizzling and golden brown and fish is cooked through, 20 to 30 minutes. When done, the salmon will break into firm flakes when pressed with a finger. The plank may become singed at the edges, but it shouldn't catch fire. If it does, extinguish the flames with a spray bottle.

Transfer fish on plank to a platter and serve it right off the plank, spooning the remaining berry glaze on top.