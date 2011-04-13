Pork Chops With Yuzu-Miso Marinade

How to make it

Prep your meat the night before. Let your chops marinate in the miso overnight. It takes time for pork to absorb the miso flavor, but it’s worth it! Those extra hours also give the active bacteria cultures in the miso even more time to tenderize the meat.

Mix together the miso, sake, mirin, yuzu kosho, scallions, and sesame oil in a bowl to make the marinade.

Pour three-fourths of the marinade into a baking dish or rimmed sheet pan, and reserve the rest. Lay the pork chops in the marinade and flip them four times to generously coat all over. Marinate the pork chops for 12 hours, or overnight, in the fridge.

Preheat your grill. Cook the pork chops for about a minute over the hottest coals (or if you’re cooking indoors, on the highest setting). Then move them to medium-hot coals (or set your grill to a slightly lower setting) and let them cook an additional three to five minutes.

Flip the chops and repeat on the other side. When the pork is ready, it’ll be glossy and juicy on the outside. Test for doneness using the “The ‘Nick-and-Peek’ Method.” Pull the meat off the grill and cut a small incision into it. Check the color inside. Steaks, lamb, and ribs cooked medium-rare will look deep pink; cooked pork will be white and juicy, with no pink; chicken will be white, and the juices will run clear.

Let the pork chops rest for about two minutes, and serve.