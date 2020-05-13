Post Malone has entered the celebrity wine market with a French rosé debuting next month. Maison No. 9, which is so named after Post’s favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords, is an affordably priced rosé made in partnership between Malone, James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities, and music manager Dre London.

Malone and friends worked with acclaimed winemaker Alexis Cornu (whose wines hold more than a dozen gold medals and a handful of 90-plus-point scores) in 2019 to finalize the wine. Malone met with Cornu throughout the year (between tour dates) sampling over 50 blends.

“Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy,” Malone said in a press release. “It’s a nice switch up, and I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while. Maison No. 9 goes down smooth, and you’re all going to love it.”

Maison No. 9 is a fairly common blend, with 45 percent grenache, 25 percent cinsault, and 15 percent syrah. But an additional 15 percent of merlot is atypical of wines from the region. Provided tasting notes (we haven’t tried it yet) describe “intense and inviting aromas of freshly picked fruit, such as ripe pineapple, pear and strawberry, [which] meet hints of sweet French desserts once uncorked. The clean, dry, crisp finish is balanced and round with a texture that is mouthwatering and savory, perfect for drinking on its own or with a variety of dishes.”

This is not the first time a celebrity has jumped in on the wine biz—not even close. Everyone from Maynard James Keenan to Mike Ditka has had a hand in the market, with some taking the job (and the wine) more seriously than others. Frances Ford Coppola is arguably the best known “celeb” winemaker, though Keenan is arguably among the most respected.

And rosé is high on the list for celebs. Here’s a brief list of names in the rosé world: John Legend, Drew Barrymore, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, George Lucas, and Bon Jovi (in partnership with his son).

Bon Jovi’s wine “Hampton Water” is the most similar to Post Malone’s—he and his son also met with a legendary winemaker d’ Provence: Gerard Bertrand. Hampton Water was released a little over two years ago at a party at the Versace Mansion during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival (Bon Jovi did a celebratory set for the partygoers).

Post Malone’s entrance is similar, though it’s unclear how deeply he’s explored the world of wine in the process. For $22, this new bottle’s in keeping with rosé’s current potable persona as an affordable pick-up for a summer sip. We suspect we’ll see a lot of glasses poured of this wine over the next few months, swirling in circles.

