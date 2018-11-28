Power Plates: Sweet Potato Superfood Waffles





The holiday season is upon us, and chances are, you have some extra food laying around, stacked in the fridge, or filling up your cupboards.

Sometimes with all the indulgent holiday dishes, it becomes difficult to stock your kitchen with the healthy necessities. Luckily, this recipe leans on a staple that most people include in their holiday feasts: the sweet potato.

On its own, sweet potato is packed with fiber, rich in antioxidants and has strong anti-inflammatory and blood-sugar-regulating properties which help your body bounce back from all the other treats you’re likely to consume over the next month. We combined this potent veggie with protein powder and chia seeds, healing spices like cinnamon and cardamom, and mix it all into a Paleo flour batter to make the ultimate superfood waffle.

These waffles have the same crave-worthy elements as their traditional counterparts, but will fill you up for longer and give you that energy boost you need to get outside and moving – with no sugar crash later on.

Sweet Potato Superfood Waffles

8 ingredients

10-minute prep

2-minute cook time

Ingredients

– 1/4 raw, shredded sweet potato

– 2 tbsp chia seeds

– 2 tbsp coconut

– 1/2 tsp baking soda

– 1 cup Bob’s Red Mill Paleo Flour (or a combination of coconut, amaranth and almond flour)

– 1 scoop protein powder (We used PaleoPro Sweet Potato Recovery)

– 1 tsp sea salt

– Dash of cardamom

– Dash of cinnamon

– 2 eggs

– 1 tbsp coconut oil (plus extra for greasing griddle)

– 2 tbsp honey

– 1/2 cup almond milk

– 1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

– Combine Paleo flour, chia seeds, protein powder, cardamom, cinnamon, salt and baking soda in a bowl.

– Whisk ingredients together.

– Add coconut oil, almond milk, eggs, honey, vanilla extract and about 1/4 of a raw shredded sweet potato.

– Use remaining coconut oil to grease waffle maker.

– Cook for about 2 minutes, or until waffles stop steaming and are golden brown.

– Eat immediately, take to go, or pop in the freezer for meal prep for the week. Enjoy!

More Power Plates Recipes from ASN

