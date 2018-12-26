



Spending time with family often means engaging in some of the most timeless traditions. For our family (and many others, I’m sure) cooking tops the list.

If you’re searching for healthier ways to pull together some leftover holiday ingredients, look no further. There’s something so festive about spiced apples baking in the oven. Add savory pecans and an almond-based paleo flour, a touch of sweet maple syrup, cinnamon apple sauce and heart-healthy rolled oats to the mix, and you have this tasty vegan, gluten-free treat.

It’s great for dessert, but not too sweet, so you can even eat it for breakfast (and if you are anything like my family – you definitely will.) Happy holidays to you and your family … and happy baking!

Vegan Apple Pecan Bars

13 ingredients

10-minute prep

40-minute bake time

Ingredients

– 1/2 cup paleo flour

– 2 tbsp chopped pecans

– 1/4 cup coconut oil (melted)

– 2 tbsp maple syrup

– 2 apples, cored and diced

– 1 1/2 tsp sea salt

– 1/2 tsp baking soda

– 1/2 tsp cinnamon

– Pinch of nutmeg

– 1/4 tsp coconut sugar

– 1/4 cup almond flour

– 1/4 cup cinnamon apple sauce

– 1/4 cup gluten-free rolled oats

Instructions

– Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.

– Combine paleo flour, salt, baking soda, diced pecans.

– Add coconut oil and maple syrup. Mix together to form a “dough”.

– Press into greased 9×5-inch baking pan

– Bake 10 minutes.

– While crust is baking, core and dice one large or two medium-sized apples.

– Combine in bowl with juice of half lemon, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp coconut sugar and pinch of nutmeg.

– In a different bowl, combine almond flour, salt, oats, cinnamon apple sauce.

– Remove baking pan from oven, layer with apples and then top with the oat crumble.

– Bake 35-40 minutes, until golden brown.

– Remove from oven and let cool. Place in refrigerator for about an hour or overnight to harden.

– Slice and enjoy!

