Prepare a Sumptuous Valentine’s Day Treat With This Serafina Tiramisu Recipe

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When it comes to high dining, Serafina has been doing killer business of late. So much so that that a new location is opening up in NYC soon. On 58th Street and Seventh Avenue, right near Carnegie Hall, Cafe Serafina will be opening up. And with it comes a whole slew of amazing treats for one to try out.

Treats that will make for a wonderful Valentine’s Day surprise for that loved one in your life. Whether you go in the morning for some handmade Italian and traditional pastries, light breakfast, and Lavazza premium coffees and teas or for dinner with the options such as Aperitivo, salmon and steak that will pair perfectly with a selection of desserts, wines, and beers.

But since Valentine’s Day is coming, Serafina wanted to give a little gift to those to bring some of that Serafina taste to the home. And that is the recipe that goes into making the truly delectable Tiramisu that people love to get when they finish up their hearty dinners. A recipe that will be available in the Serafina Modern Italian Cuisine cookbook that’s coming out in the Spring of 2022.

With this recipe provided below, you can get to crafting some Tiramisu that will make your eyes pop and your heart beat faster with joy. Just scroll on down right now to see what you will find in that book in a few months time and get ready to make this a very special Valentine’s Day indeed.

Serafina’s Tiramusu Recipe

as seen in Serafina Modern Italian Cuisine cookbook available Spring 2022

Tiramisù is Italian for “pick-me-up,” and that’s just what this coffee-tinged no-bake treat does at the end of the meal or as a mid-afternoon snack. There is some dispute about where tiramisu originated (both the Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia regions lay claim to it), but it is a recent addition to the Italian dessert repertoire that has experienced an explosion of popularity around the world. Ladyfingers, savoiardi in Italian, were invented in the kitchens of the Duchy of Savoy in the fifteenth century. The espresso for this homey dessert should be made in the type of Italian stovetop coffeemaker known as a moka.

SERVES 4

Ingredients:

· 2 large eggs, separated

· ½ cup sugar

· 2 cups [8 ounces) mascarpone

· About 1¼ cups espresso, cooled to room

· temperature

· 5 ounces ladyfingers

· Unsweetened natural cocoa powder for

· garnish

· Sliced strawberries for garnish

· 4 raspberries for garnish

· Mint leaves for garnish

· Sliced strawberries

Procedure:

· Combine the egg yolks and sugar in a large bowl and whip with an electric mixer until light in color and foamy. Add the mascarpone 1 tablespoon at a time, beating to combine between additions. Set aside.

· Thoroughly clean the mixer attachments and beat the egg whites with the mixer until very stiff, about 4 minutes. When you turn the bowl upside down, the whipped egg whites should not fall out. Add 1 tablespoon of beaten egg whites to the mascarpone mixture and gently fold it in with a spatula, working from the bottom to the top. Continue folding in 1 tablespoon at a time until all the egg whites have been incorporated.

· Divide this mixture into 3 equal portions. Spread one portion on the bottom of a 6x 4-inch baking pan.

· Place the espresso in a shallow bowl. Quickly dip both sides of a ladyfinger into the coffee, then place it in the baking pan on top of the layer of cream. Repeat with enough ladyfingers to cover the surface, breaking some of the ladyfingers to fill gaps if necessary. [If you run low on espresso, brew a little more.] Gently spread about half of the remaining mascarpone mixture evenly on top of the ladyfingers. Add another layer of coffee-dipped ladyfingers and finally the last portion of the mascarpone mixture.

· Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving. To serve, cut into four equal portions and transfer to individual serving plates. Sprinkle each serving with a little of the cocoa powder through a sieve. Garnish with the berries and mint leaves.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!