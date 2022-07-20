Raise a Glass of Duke Tequila for National Tequila Day

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Nothing says summer quite like a cold cocktail on a hot day. If we’re trying to have some fun in the sun, our drink of choice is tequila! Smooth and sweet, this is the only liquor we don’t need to chase with (but a lime and some salt doesn’t hurt). There are many different labels on the market, but we have a favorite that stands out from the rest — Duke Tequila. This luxe label pays homage to its predecessors, so every sip is a toast to the past. And with National Tequila Day coming up on Sunday, July 24, the timing simply couldn’t be better to explore this buzzy brand.

If you’re looking for a new addition to your bar cart, we have news for you. Our favorite exceptional tequila is Duke Tequila. No marketing gimmicks or celebrity endorsements here! Just traditional tequila owner-operated and produced from single estate tequila plantations to exquisite standards and further aged in the finest French oak wine barrels under the watchful eye of a master tequila distillery. This brand was made to honor John Wayne’s love of Mexico, its people, and tequila. As always part of the proceeds further the dream of John Wayne to cure cancer through the John Wayne cancer foundation.

With social events on the rise, having a stocked liquor supply is key. Whether you’re prepping to blend up a margarita or simply want to enjoy a poolside round of shots with your friends and family during the dog days of summer, Duke Tequila is where it’s at. To learn more, visit dukespirits.com

Cheers to this tasty tequila!