How to Make Grilled Surf and Turf Paella

Grilled paella? Yes! It’s surprisingly simple to fire up a pan of the traditional Spanish crowd-pleaser. Just make sure to let the bottom layer get deliciously scorched.

Here’s what you’ll need: A standard 15-inch steel paella pan with handles. If you go bigger, make sure it’ll still sit flat on your grill.

You’ll read in the instructions below that once the paella begins to cook, you need to keep your hands off—and we mean it. As the rice cooks, the grains form a loose connection. But if you get impatient and stir them, you ruin that precious connection and could ultimately change the texture of the grain, which compromises the final product.

Should you want to lighten things up, try our five savory and satisfying twists on the classic paella recipe. (Hint: They all feature a different whole grain that won’t blow your macros—or skimp on flavor.) And check out these other top BBQ tips from the world’s best pit masters.

How to Make Surf and Turf Grilled Paella

