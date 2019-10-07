Fancy a foreign affair? A New York chef shares a Japanese take on classic Chinese dan dan noodles. Confusing? Maybe. But tasty, too.

Gaijin is the Japanese word for foreigner, a label that New York City ramen maestro Ivan Orkin wore during his decade cooking in Japan. When he returned to the U.S. in 2012, Orkin opened Ivan Ramen Slurp Shop a year later in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen. After critical acclaim, Orkin opened Ivan Ramen shortly after in the Lower East Side.

Orkin’s new book, The Gaijin Cookbook: Japanese Recipes from a Chef, Father, Eater, and Lifelong Outsider, reflects his relationship with Japanese cuisine—both reverential and rule-busting. Take this recipe for spicy, schmaltz-slicked dan dan noodles.

“It’s inspired by the style you find at upscale Chinese restaurants in Tokyo,” Orkin says. Dan dan noodles usually feature pork, but Orkin uses chicken. “Its flavor is simpler,” he says, which allows the cyclone of sesame, Sichuan pepper, and scallions drive the dish.

Plus, the gaijin adds, “everybody in America loves chicken.”

Game for trying this ? (Confusing? Maybe. But it sure is tasty.) Give Orkin’s Chicken Dan Dan recipe a try.

You don’t need any specialized sichuan cooking tools (e.g. carbon-steel wok, chuan, cleaver) either. All you need are a few key ingredients—like schmaltz, Sichuan peppercorns, and fresh ramen noodles.