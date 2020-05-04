Food & Drink

Scallop Ceviche With Toasted Coconut and Passion Fruit

Ceviche is a staple of the Latin American kitchen. Why not make it a go-to crowd-pleasing recipe in yours?

Food styling by Barrett Washburne; prop styling by Carla Gonzalez-Hart
Christopher Testani for Men's Journal

Making it is not exactly rocket science either. You marinate raw seafood in a high-acid solution until lightly cooked. The fact is, if you can use a knife and own a refrigerator, you can make your own batch of ceviche, a money move whether you’re throwing a cookout, planning a picnic, or in the middle of a successful fishing trip. Sourcing the freshest, highest quality seafood you can find is key; if you wouldn’t eat it raw, you shouldn’t turn it into ceviche.

Scallops are great, but this marinade also brings out the best in tuna, fluke, snapper, and bass. You can switch up the garnishes or leave them off entirely. Instead, serve the ceviche naked and put out bowls of condiments—crushed chicharróns, chopped mango, torn Thai basil, toasted peanuts—so people can customize.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

  • For the marinade
  • 2⁄3 cup fresh lime juice (about 6 large limes)
  • 1⁄2 cup fresh lemon juice (about 3 large lemons)
  • 1⁄3 cup fresh orange juice (about 1 large orange)
  • 1 serrano chili, thinly sliced
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1 large pinch kosher salt
  • For the ceviche
  • 1 lb fresh cleaned bay scallops or 10/20 diver scallops
  • 1⁄2 cup full-fat coconut milk
  • 1⁄4 cup chopped cilantro, plus whole leaves for serving
  • 1 ripe passion fruit
  • 1 small shallot, peeled and thinly shaved
  • 1⁄3 cup unsweetened coconut shavings, lightly toasted, for serving
  • 1 large pinch flaky sea salt, for serving
  • 1 bag sweet potato or plantain chips, for serving

How to make it

Strain citrus juices to remove pulp. Add juices, chili, honey, and salt to a glass or ceramic bowl (not metal) and whisk to combine.
If using diver scallops: Cut in half crosswise, then quarter. Bay scallops can remain whole. Add scallops to marinade, stir, and cover. Marinate in fridge for 45 minutes, stirring once or twice.
Remove ceviche from fridge. Scallops should be opaque white and feel slightly firm. Strain marinade into a bowl, reserving scallops and chilis separately. Whisk coconut milk into marinade, then stir in chopped cilantro.
Add scallops and chilis back to the marinade and stir to combine. Plate in a serving bowl with about half the marinade.
Cut passion fruit in half and scoop out pulp and seeds. Garnish ceviche with passion fruit, shallot, coconut, cilantro leaves, and sea salt. Serve with sweet potato or plantain chips in a serving bowl.
