Ceviche is a staple of the Latin American kitchen. Why not make it a go-to crowd-pleasing recipe in yours?
Making it is not exactly rocket science either. You marinate raw seafood in a high-acid solution until lightly cooked. The fact is, if you can use a knife and own a refrigerator, you can make your own batch of ceviche, a money move whether you’re throwing a cookout, planning a picnic, or in the middle of a successful fishing trip. Sourcing the freshest, highest quality seafood you can find is key; if you wouldn’t eat it raw, you shouldn’t turn it into ceviche.
Scallops are great, but this marinade also brings out the best in tuna, fluke, snapper, and bass. You can switch up the garnishes or leave them off entirely. Instead, serve the ceviche naked and put out bowls of condiments—crushed chicharróns, chopped mango, torn Thai basil, toasted peanuts—so people can customize.
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!
Makes 4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
- For the marinade
- 2⁄3 cup fresh lime juice (about 6 large limes)
- 1⁄2 cup fresh lemon juice (about 3 large lemons)
- 1⁄3 cup fresh orange juice (about 1 large orange)
- 1 serrano chili, thinly sliced
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 large pinch kosher salt
- For the ceviche
- 1 lb fresh cleaned bay scallops or 10/20 diver scallops
- 1⁄2 cup full-fat coconut milk
- 1⁄4 cup chopped cilantro, plus whole leaves for serving
- 1 ripe passion fruit
- 1 small shallot, peeled and thinly shaved
- 1⁄3 cup unsweetened coconut shavings, lightly toasted, for serving
- 1 large pinch flaky sea salt, for serving
- 1 bag sweet potato or plantain chips, for serving
How to make it