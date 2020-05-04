Ceviche is a staple of the Latin American kitchen. Why not make it a go-to crowd-pleasing recipe in yours?

Making it is not exactly rocket science either. You marinate raw seafood in a high-acid solution until lightly cooked. The fact is, if you can use a knife and own a refrigerator, you can make your own batch of ceviche, a money move whether you’re throwing a cookout, planning a picnic, or in the middle of a successful fishing trip. Sourcing the freshest, highest quality seafood you can find is key; if you wouldn’t eat it raw, you shouldn’t turn it into ceviche.

Scallops are great, but this marinade also brings out the best in tuna, fluke, snapper, and bass. You can switch up the garnishes or leave them off entirely. Instead, serve the ceviche naked and put out bowls of condiments—crushed chicharróns, chopped mango, torn Thai basil, toasted peanuts—so people can customize.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!