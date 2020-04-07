Food & Drink

The Protein-Packed French Toast Recipe You Should Try Right Now

Right now, cooking at home can present a unique set of challenges with limited grocery options and the lack of the ability to go to the supermarket on a whim to pick up an ingredient or two. That’s why we’re bringing you recipes designed for cooking with pantry staples and common ingredients and designed to be forgiving to a variety of substitutions. Best of all, they’re easy to make and totally delicious.

In fact, dig into this superb French toast from Amy Gorin, MS, RDN—a registered dietitian in the New York City area who’s also a nutrition partner with the American egg board—and you may just forget you haven’t left your home in weeks, for a few brief, blissful seconds. No frozen or fresh cherries? Gorin recommends swapping for whatever fruit you have in your freezer.

You could also try a few slices of fresh apples sautéed in coconut oil and then ladle on top of the toast before serving.

Amy Gorin’s Protein French Toast with Cherries

Makes 3 servings

Prep time

5 minutes min.

Cook time

10 minutes min.

Ingredients

  • 6 slices whole-grain bread
  • 5 eggs, divided
  • 2 tablespoons low-fat milk
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon Ceylon cinnamon (any type of cinnamon will do)
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 1/2 cups unsweetened frozen cherries
  • 3 tablespoons pecans, broken

How to make it

In a small bowl, whisk two eggs with milk, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Dip bread into egg mixture, turning to coat sides evenly.
Spray a large non-stick pan or griddle with spray oil; cook bread slices over medium heat until browned on both sides. Meanwhile, place cherries in a small bowl; cover and microwave for 2 to 3 minutes until warmed.
Coat a medium non-stick skillet with spray oil; place three silicone egg rings in pan over low heat. Separate remaining egg whites and yolks; place whites in egg rings. Cover and cook until whites are set, about two minutes. Place one yolk in each ring; cover and cook about two minutes, until set.
Top two slices of French toast with 1/2 cup cherries, one tablespoon pecans, and one sunny-side up egg.
