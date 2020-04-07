Right now, cooking at home can present a unique set of challenges with limited grocery options and the lack of the ability to go to the supermarket on a whim to pick up an ingredient or two. That’s why we’re bringing you recipes designed for cooking with pantry staples and common ingredients and designed to be forgiving to a variety of substitutions. Best of all, they’re easy to make and totally delicious.

In fact, dig into this superb French toast from Amy Gorin, MS, RDN—a registered dietitian in the New York City area who’s also a nutrition partner with the American egg board—and you may just forget you haven’t left your home in weeks, for a few brief, blissful seconds. No frozen or fresh cherries? Gorin recommends swapping for whatever fruit you have in your freezer.

You could also try a few slices of fresh apples sautéed in coconut oil and then ladle on top of the toast before serving.

Amy Gorin’s Protein French Toast with Cherries

