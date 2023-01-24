The Rise of Aquavit: Everything You Need to Know About the Nordic Spirit

There’s a new trending spirit in town that’s starting to demand space of its own: aquavit. Thanks to its deep herbal profile, usability in cocktails, and ease of production, aquavit has been popping up on drink menus around the world. At Stilla, inside the Four Seasons Milan, the bar keeps an aquavit negroni on tap. Halftone Distillery, one of Brooklyn’s craft distillers, bottles its own and offers it up as part of a flight or in a grapefruit long drink. And at Los Angeles’ Here’s Looking At You, bartender Kent Thompson loves it for its “beautiful savory and dry quality,” and because it “adds structure to a cocktail.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

A Primer on Aquavit

“I consider aquavit to be gin’s Nordic cousin,” says Andrew Thomas, distiller and owner of Halftone Spirits in Brooklyn, NY. Unlike vodka, which is a neutral spirit, gin and aquavit both feature juniper, coriander, and a citrus element in their botanical bill. But where juniper is the driving force in gin, it’s far more subtle in aquavit. Instead, dill or caraway seed take center stage. It all depends on the country or origin. Some are even sweetened post-distillation.

Aquavit (“aqua vitae” in Latin, meaning “water of life”) like many spirits—alcoholic, paranormal, or holy—traces its origin back to the Roman Catholic Church. The first known reference came from a package sent to the last Archbishop of Norway, Olav Engelbrektsson, which apparently contained a liquid called “Aqua Vite” and a note saying the drink helps cure illnesses “both internally and externally.”

Today, the spirit—distilled from grain or fermented potatoes—is still popularly believed to aid in digestion and is usually consumed as small shots with traditional appetizers (think cured fish) to help the “fish swim down to the stomach.”